Massie mauls Centerville on diamond 14-4

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – A balanced offensive effort propeled the Clinton-Massie softball team to a 14-4 win in six innings over Centerville Thursday in non-league action.

The win puts Massie at 14-1 on the year.

“This was a great offensive effort,” CM coach Anthony Lauer said.

The top three in the CM order combined for six hits and six runs batted in. Natalie Lay homered twice and Lindsey Carter also homered.

“Natalie has been just hitting the ball everywhere,” Lauer added.

But the bottom of the order also was productive from the six spot on collecting nine hits and eight RBI.

“I like how we are playing right now,” Lauer said. “We are doing a good job of putting the ball in play and our defense has been doing a stellar job supporting our pitchers.”

Lindsey Carter started and went five innings on the mound for the win. Claire Carruthers pitched the final inning.

SUMMARY

April 20 2018

@Clinton-Massie

Clinton-Massie 14 Centerville 4

CV 001-210…..4-7-2

CM 426-002…..14-15-0

(14) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) K. Carter 4-2-2-0 L. Carter 4-1-2-3 Lay 3-3-2-3 Clayborn 2-1-0-0 Rager 1-0-0-0 Sivert 4-3-2-2 Anderson 2-1-2-2 Doan 1-1-0-0 Carruthers 4-1-3-1 Miller 3-0-1-1 Amberger 3-1-1-2.

2B: Amberger, Carruthers 2, Sivert

3B: K. Carter

HR: Lay 2, L. Carter

SAC: L. Carter

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

L. Carter (W) 5-7-4-4-1-6

Carruthers 1-0-0-0-0-2

