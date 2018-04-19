Hurricane nets 4-1 win over Falcons

WILMINGTON – On the strength of a solid showing from the doubles teams, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Clinton-Massie 4-1 Thursday in SBAAC American Division play on the WHS courts.

The Hurricane is 10-1 overall and 5-1 in the American Division.

Massie’s only wins came at first singles where Clayton Amburgy posted a 6-2, 6-1 win over Brayden Rhoads.

Wilmington doubles teams – Brady Henry and Drew Moyer at first, Mason McIntosh and Jack Romer at second – lost just one game in four combined sets.

The second singles match went to Wilmington’s Jonathan Fender 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-1) over Zach Hammonds.

“Zack played a great match,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “Coach (Steve) Reed has a very good team that is balanced at every court. He and coach (Doug) Cooper have done a great job at building their program. They’ve set a good example to build from.”

SUMMARY

April 20 2018

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 4 Clinton-Massie 1

Singles

• Clayton Amburgy (CM) def Brayden Rhoads 6-2, 6-1

• Jonathan Fender (W) def Zack Hammonds 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-1)

• Avery Bradshaw (W) def Austin Faucett 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

• Brady Henry, Drew Moyer (W) def Jason Martin, Caden McKay 6-0, 6-1

• Mason McIntosh, Jack Romer (W) def Drew Keller, Leo Lentsch 6-0, 6-0

Avery Bradshaw | Haley Reynolds Photo
Brady Henry and Drew Moyer | Haley Reynolds Photo
Mason McIntosh | Haley Reynolds Photo
Drew Moyer | Haley Reynolds Photo