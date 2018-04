Borror tennis ekes out 3-2 win over Miami Valley

The Wilmington Rodger O. Borror Middle School tennis team defeated Miami Valley 3-2 Thursday afternoon.

The young Hurricane won two of three tiebreakers – Claire Burns at first singles and Jenna Taylor at second singles.

Coach Cathy Fay commended the play of Asher Fudge and Chandi Sharma at second doubles as they rallied from a 2-5 deficit to force a tiebreaker in their match.

The Borror squad is 4-1 on the year.

April 20 2018

Borror 3 Miami Valley 2

Singles

• Claire Burns def Harsha Paladugu 6-2, 2-6, 10-2

• Jenna Taylor def Aryan Paliwai 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

• Brenten Nielsen def Ryan Evans 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

• Parker Henry, Trey Reed were def by Taki, Karras, 3-6, 1-6

• Asher Fudge, Chandi Sharma were def by Evan Bartek, Amaan Amned 6-7 (4-7), 2-6

Exhibition

• Dirk Rinehart was def by Camey Ward 0-6, 2-6

