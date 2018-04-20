Former Ohio State football coach Earle Bruce dies at 87

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Ohio State football coach Earle Bruce has died at his home in central Ohio. The College Football Hall of Fame member was 87.

His four daughters released a statement Friday on the loss of “a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and a respected coach to many.”

Bruce followed Woody Hayes as coach and compiled an 81-26-1 record. His teams won or shared in four Big Ten titles in between 1979 and 1987. He also coached at Tampa, Colorado State, Iowa State and of Northern Iowa. His career record was 154-90-2. He earlier coached high school football in Ohio.

Bruce’s Ohio State playing career was cut short by injury. Hayes encouraged him to get into coaching.

Bruce was preceded in death by his wife, Jean.