Tackett delivers big hit in 8-5 win for Hurricane

Jordan Tackett delivered a two-run single in the sixth inning Thursday to cap Wilmington’s 8-5 comeback victory over Batavia in SBAAC American Division baseball action.

Wilmington improves to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the American Division. The Hurricane will face Clinton-Massie, also 3-2 in the American, this afternoon at WHS.

Alex Meyer earned the pitching victory, hurling the final three innings. He struck out five, walked two and allowed one hit. Ben McAllister and Nate Lakes also pitched for WHS.

The Hurricane played an errorless game on defense, coach Dustin James said.

Held hitless through the first four innings, Wilmington trailed 5-0 going to bat in the bottom of the fifth inning.

“I felt we were a little flat to begin the game,” James said. “After a team meeting in the fourth inning, the players seemed more energized and got the rally going. We were down but now out.”

After a Jason Wilson walk, Lakes picked up the first WHS hit with a single and the rally was underway. Wilson scored on a wild pitch then Lakes scored on Meyer’s single.

Tackett produced another run with a double and the Hurricane trailed 5-3.

In the sixth, Jake Vaughan reached on an error then Brett Bell sent him home with a run-producing single. Wilson walked and Lakes singled to load the bases. Meyer tied the game with a single then Tackett singled home two runners to make it 7-5. Stephen Krause had a single to cap the rally and put WHS up 8-5.

“Our kids have done a great job of never giving up and understanding they are one quick rally away from being back in the game,” said James. “It is not great to be playing from behind but when you know your kids are ready to battle you feel confident in your team.”

