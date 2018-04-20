Ladycats down Lady Rockets 7-2 in SBAAC softball

BLANCHESTER – After having two games rained out, the Blanchester softball team defeated Clermont Northeastern 7-2 Friday in an SBAAC National Division game at the BHS diamond.

The Ladycats are 5-4 overall and 5-1 in the National. Clermont Northeastern is 3-7 overall and 2-6 in the division.

“This was our most complete team win of the season,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “Everyone on the team contributed, whether it was on defense, at the plate or running the bases. Defensively, we played one of our better games.”

Jay Dalton led the offense with three hits for BHS while Shelbie Rose drilled a homer and had two runs batted in.

Maddie Curless picked up her fifth win of the season, scatting five hits and a walk. She struck out six.

SUMMARY

April 21 2018

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 7 Clermont NE 2

C 101-000-0…..2-5-4

B 131-200-x…..7-8-1

(7) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 4-2-1-0 Dalton 3-1-3-0 Abney 3-2-1-1 Curless 3-0-1-2 Mann 3-0-0-0 Rose 3-1-2-2 Oberle 1-0-0-0 Henry 3-1-1-0 Shank 3-0-0-0.

HR: Rose

SAC: Dalton

HBP: Oberle (2)

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Curless (W) 7-5-2-1-1-6

