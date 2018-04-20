Hall, Mitchell pitch Astros to 3-1 win over Wildcats

LEES CREEK – Matthew Hall and Matthew Mitchell combined to limit Williamsburg to a pair of singles Friday in a 3-1 East Clinton win in SBAAC National Division.

The win puts EC at 6-5 overall and 5-2 in the National Division. Williamsburg is 1-8 overall and 1-6 in the division.

“We didn’t hit the ball extremely well but everyone did their job at the plate and played smart,” EC coach Brian Carey said. “We played a good, clean game defensively. Everybody does their job and we’ll win.”

Hall started and pitched into the seventh inning, allowing one unearned run. Mitchell threw five pitches to record the final out of the game on a strikeout.

Colton Vadnais drove in two runs and Austin Arellano knocked in the other EC run. The Astros had just four hits, Vadnais collecting two of them.

SUMMARY

April 21 2018

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 3 Williamsburg 1

W 010-000-0…..1-2-2

E 021-000-x…..3-4-0

(3) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z. Mitchell 3-0-0-0 Michael 1-1-0-0 Smith 2-0-0-0 Arellano 3-1-1-1 M. Mitchell 3-1-1-0 Vadnais 3-0-2-2 Norris 3-0-0-0 Norman 2-0-0-0 Burkitt 2-0-0-0. TOTALS 22-3-4-3

SB: Burkitt

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Hall (W) 6.2-2-1-0-3-2

M. Mitchell (S) 0.1-0-0-0-0-1

