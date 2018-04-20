No. 4 Lady Falcons hold off Lady Hurricane 8-4

WILMINGTON – Fourth-ranked Clinton-Massie maintained its perfect SBAAC American Division record Friday with an 8-4 win over Wilmington on the WHS diamond.

The Lady Falcons are 15-1 overall and 5-0 on the division.

“This was a good game,” CM coach Anthony Lauer said. “It’s always a good game when we play Wilmington. They never gave up and it showed when they scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh.”

Wilmington is 2-3 in the American.

“Tough loss to a good team,” WHS head coach Glen Blessing said. “I thought our girls battled the whole game and never quite. Our approach at the plate was much improved from what it has been so far this season. Give Massie credit. They came through with big hits when they needed to. They also had a couple great defensive plays that stalled us a couple times.”

Victoria Sivert had a two-out, three-run double in the third for Clinton-Massie then Kendall Anderson stroked a two-out, three-run double in the fifth. Massie led 7-2 at the time.

“Talk about timely hitting,” Blessing said of Massie’s two, two-out, three-run doubles. “Giving them four unearned runs didn’t help our case either.”

Lindsey Carter had three hits and scored three times for Massie.

Olivia Veidt had four hits, including a solo homer to lead-off the fourth inning for the Lady Hurricane. Smart had two hits and two RBI.

In the seventh, Harlie Bickett started a two-out rally with a double. After Emily Self walked, Courtney Smart ripped a two-run single to left to make it 8-4 CM. Veidt followed with a single but Massie pitcher Taylor Florea halted the comeback and secured the win.

SUMMARY

April 21 2018

@Wilmington High School

Clinton-Massie 8 Wilmington 4

C 003-041-0…..8-11-0

W 100-100-2…..4-10-2

(8) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) K. Carter 4-1-1-0 L. Carter 4-3-3-0 Lay 4-0-1-0 Clayborn 4-1-1-1 Sivert 3-1-1-3 Anderson 4-1-1-3 Carruthers 4-0-2-1 Miller 4-0-0-0 Amberger 3-1-1-0. TOTALS 34-8-11-8

(4) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 4-1-2-0 Self 3-1-1-0 Smart 4-0-2-2 Veidt 4-1-4-1 Blessing 4-0-1-1 Flint 3-0-0-0 Brown 3-0-0-0 Osborne 2-0-0-0 McKenna 3-0-0-0 Spendlove 0-1-0-0. TOTALS 30-4-10-4

2B: CM-Carruthers, Sivert, Anderson; W-Bickett

HR: W-Veidt

HBP: By Florea (Osborne)

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Clinton-Massie

Florea (W) 7-10-4-4-1-4

Wilmington

Veidt (L) 7-11-8-4-1-4

