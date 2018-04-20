WHS boys 1st, girls 2nd at Copeland Classic

The Wilmington High School boys track and field team won the Copeland Classic track and field invitational Friday at Chick Brown Track on the Clinton-Massie campus. The Lady Hurricane were runnersup to Little Miami on the girls side, 149 to 145. The Hurricane boys won easily over second place Clinton-Massie 177 to 149. Complete results will be posted on-line at www.wnewsj.com and in the Tuesday print edition of the News Journal. In the photo, Wilmington’s Grant Mayer (left) prepares to hand-off the baton to Eli Schumacher on the final exchange of the 4×100-meter relay Friday at the Copeland Classic at Clinton-Massie’s Chick Brown Track.

