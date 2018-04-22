Hurricane brings down Aviators 6-4

CINCINNATI – After a tough loss on Friday, the Wilmington High School baseball team defeated Sycamore 6-4 Saturday in a non-league game.

”I was proud of the way we responded after the tough loss (Friday) night,” WHS coach Dustin James said. “We were able to come in early (Saturday) and get some of our hitting and fielding issues fixed. It was a great team win. Thirteen guys played and got the job done. Very proud of this group of kids.”

Nate Lakes closed the game, facing one batter and getting a line-out double play.

Grant Pickard was the winning pitcher. The sophomore hurler came on in relief of Skilar Jordan and went 3.2 innings and allowed one earned run. He struck out two.

Brett Bell gave Wilmington a 3-0 lead when he singled in two runs in the third. After Sycamore tied the game in the third, the Hurricane added a run in the fourth and two in the seventh.

Ben McAllister had two hits and an RBI. Bell finished with a hit, two RBI and two bases on balls. Zack Eden had a hit and two walks. Jordan Tackett and Alex Meyer had one hit each.

