Fransiscan hands WC women 18-8 lacrosse loss

WILMINGTON – Franciscan University scored nine goals in each half in an 18-8 victory over the Wilmington College women’s lacrosse team in a non-conference game played at Williams Stadium Sunday.

Becca Petra scored three first half goals for Wilmington but Franciscan led 9-3 at the break.

It was 10-3 in the second half when Wilmington scored three straight goals to make it 10-6. Rachel Reinhart, with an assist from Petra, then Petra twice were the goal scorers.

Franciscan held a 39-23 shots advantage as well as a 38-32 edge in ground balls. Wilmington converted 19-of-28 clear attempts compared to 22-of-25 for the Barons.

Individually, Petra was involved in all eight Wilmington goals, scoring six and assisting on both of Reinhart’s goals. Madison Miller grabbed a team-high six ground balls while Abby Englehart won four draw controls. In goal, Megan Wieloch made 10 saves on 28 shots faced.

Wilmington (2-12) opens its final week of the 2018 regular season by hosting Capital University at 5 p.m. Wednesday.