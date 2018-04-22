Marietta dominates WC in OAC twinbill

WILMINGTON – The Marietta College pitching staff held the Wilmington College baseball team’s offense to one run and seven hits in 18 innings as the Pioneers defeated the Fightin’ Quakers 5-0 and 11-1 in Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) action Sunday afternoon.

Lance Fleischman took the pitching loss in game one for Wilmington. Jared Ferenchak and Bryant McCarty both pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Four Quakers – Jake Hyatt, Kasey Bottroff, Gage Bley and David Poynter – all hit singles.

In game two, Wilmington’s offense got things started early with a two-out rally in the bottom of the first. Hyatt doubled and was driven home by a single from Luke Kleindl.

Matt Oney dipped to 0-4 on the season with the loss as he allowed five earned runs in 2.1 innings pitched. Tyler McDanel allowed just one run in 3.2 innings pitched while Joey Hollback and Logan Brofft didn’t allow a run in relief late in the game.

Josh Chua, Hyatt and Kleindl all had one hit for Wilmington.

The Quakers (9-21, 1-11 OAC) head to the University of Mount Union for a conference twinbill Monday.