Ladycats split twinbill with Lady Rockets

OWENSVILLE – The Blanchester softball team split a doubleheader with Clermont Northeastern Saturday, winning the SBAAC National Division game 9-3 and losing the non-league game 5-4.

The Ladycats are 6-5 overall and 6-1 in the National Division.

In game one, Blan broke open a close game with five runs in the sixth. Jay Dalton and Maddie Curless drove in two runs each in the sixth. Curless hit a two-run homer.

Curless also picked up the pitching win, striking out six and scattering five hits.

Kassidy Abney had four hits.

In game two, the Ladycats stranded nine runners, seven in scoring position.

“We just couldn’t get the big hit at the right time like we did in game one,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said.

Grogg was pleased with his team’s defense in the two games.

SUMMARY

April 21 2018

Game 1

Blanchester 9 Clermont NE 3

B 112-005-0…..9-10-2

C 000-201-0…..3-5-2

(9) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 4-0-0-0 Dalton 3-2-1-2 Abney 4-3-4-1 Curless 3-1-2-3 Mann 4-0-0-0 Rose 3-0-1-0 Tangonan 4-0-0-0 Phillips 4-1-1-1 Shank 3-1-1-0.

2B: B-Dalton, Abney 2

HR: B-Curless

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Curless (W) 7-5-3-2-1-6

Game 2

Clermont NE 5 Blanchester 4

B 010-030-0…..4-5-1

C 020-030-1…..5-8-4

(4) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 4-0-0-0 Dalton 4-0-2-0 Abney 4-1-1-0 Curless 4-1-0-0 Rose 2-2-1-0 Man n2-0-1-2 Phillips 4-0-0-1 Tangonan 3-0-0-1 Shank 2-0-0-0 Tedrick 1-0-0-0.

2B: B-Mann

SAC: B-Tangonan, Mann

HBP: B-Rose 2

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Henry (L) 6-8-5-4-1-1

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-11.jpg