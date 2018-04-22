Hurricane lacrosse splits with JM, Newark

NEWARK – The Wilmington High School lacrosse team split matches Saturday, losing to Johnstown Monroe 6-1 and defeating host Newark 6-3.

Against Johnstown Monroe, Jake Frazier scored the WHS goal with an assist to Sam Eastes.

“We dug ourselves a deep hole in the first half,” WHS coach Adam Shultz said. “We started to challenge the ground balls in the second half.”

In the second game, Conner Mitchell had a three-goal hat trick. Logan Frazier, Jake Frazier and Bricen Cook also scored for the Hurricane.

“We have to start spending more time man-up than man-down,” Shultz said. “Our man-down defense did an outstanding job preventing Newark from scoring. I was pleased to see some of our younger players step up during these two games.”

Wilmington will host Chaminade-Julienne 6:30 p.m. Monday at Alumni Field.

