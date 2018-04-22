No. 4 Massie shreds Springboro 16-4

WEST CHESTER – Clinton-Massie improved to 16-1 with a dominating 16-4 win over Springboro in five innings Saturday in a non-league game played at Lakota West High School.

“I think this was probably one of our best all-around games,” said Anthony Lauer, coach of the No. 4 Lady Falcons. “We had good execution on offense, that we have been stressing lately. We also took advantage of some of Springboro’s miscues with good base-running strategies that we have been lacking here lately.”

Natalie Lay had two hits and drove in three runs. Kelsey Carter and Victor Sivert had three hits each.

Sivert, Kendall Anderson and Claire Carruthers – the 5-6-7 hiters in the CM batting order – were a combined 7-for-11.

“We still have our focus directed to the SBAAC American Division championship, however we are still thinking about things we need to get fixed before the tournament comes around,” Lauer said. “We only have a couple weeks to get ourselves prepared. It was nice to put some big innings together. Scoring four runs a couple times then seven runs in the fifth inning to close the game out.”

SUMMARY

April 21 2018

@Lakota West High School

Clinton-Massie 16 Springboro 4

M 044-17…..16-14-2

S 200-20…..2-7-5

(16) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) K. Carter 3-3-3-1 L. Carter 5-1-1-1 Lay 3-1-2-3 Clayborn 3-0-1-1 Sivert 4-3-3-0 Anderson 4-3-2-1 Carruthers 3-2-2-1 Miller 2-2-0-1 Amberger 4-1-0-1.

2B: L. Carter, Sivert

3B: K. Carter 2

SAC: Miller 2, Carruthers, Clayborn

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

L. Carter (W) 4-7-4-3-0-3

Florea 1-0-0-0-0-0

