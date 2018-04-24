Fryman to attend Capital, run for Crusaders

Wilmington High School senior Heather Fryman will continue her education at Capital University and plans to run for the Crusaders cross country team. In the photo, from left to right, father Jeff Fryman, mother June Fryman, Heather Fryman, and WHS cross country and track and field coach Brad Heys.

Wilmington High School senior Heather Fryman will continue her education at Capital University and plans to run for the Crusaders cross country team. In the photo, from left to right, father Jeff Fryman, mother June Fryman, Heather Fryman, and WHS cross country and track and field coach Brad Heys. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_CC_frymansigns-1.jpg Wilmington High School senior Heather Fryman will continue her education at Capital University and plans to run for the Crusaders cross country team. In the photo, from left to right, father Jeff Fryman, mother June Fryman, Heather Fryman, and WHS cross country and track and field coach Brad Heys.