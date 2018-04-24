Spirk to play soccer at Capital University

Wilmington High School senior Steve Spirk plans to attend Capital University and play soccer for the Crusaders.

One of 67 high school boys named to the 2017 United Soccer Coaches Association All-America team, Spirk was honored during the 2018 United Soccer Coaches Convention in Philadelphia earlier this year.

The first WHS soccer player to earn first team All-Ohio honors, Spirk posted a school record 117 goals and 61 assists in his WHS career.

In addition to his 37 goals this season, Spirk scored 35 as a junior, 35 as a sophomore and 10 as a freshman. He had 9 assists this season, 23 as a junior, 17 as a sophomore and 12 as a freshman.

The 117 career goals lands Spirk in the unofficial OHSAA record book. He is tied for 22nd all time with two other players.