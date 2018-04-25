Hurricane rips through Batavia for 5-0 victory

WILMINGTON – With a pair of players improving to 15-0 on the season, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Batavia 5-0 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division action on the WHS courts.

The Hurricane is 11-1 overall and 6-1 in American Division play.

Wilmington will play in the Southwest Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Classic Thursday at Princeton, Winton Woods and Cin. Northwest.

Jack Romer at third singles was a 6-0, 6-0 winner and is now 15-0 in all matches. Avery Bradshaw had a second singles win of 6-0, 6-0 and also improves to 15-0.

SUMMARY

April 25 2018

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 5 Batavia 0

Singles

• Jonathan Fender def B. Moles 6-2, 6-3

• Avery Bradshaw def J. Paulin 6-0, 6-0

• Jack Romer def B. Zenni 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

• Brady Henry, Drew Moyer def J. Herron, C. Paulin 6-0, 6-1

• Colt Smith, Mason McIntosh def E. Berger, N. Watson 6-2, 6-3

