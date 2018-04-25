Wildcats avenge loss to Astros with 4-1 win

LEES CREEK – Avenging a loss from last week, Blanchester bounced East Clinton 4-1 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division tennis action on the EC courts.

The Wildcats improve to 6-1 in the division and 8-4 overall. Blanchester currently is in first place in the National Division.

East Clinton defeated Blanchester 3-2 last week.

“We played better, took advantage of our opportunities, cut down on unforced errors and greatly improved our doubles teams,” BHS head coach Scott Shepard said.

The two doubles matches were hard-fought victories for the Wildcats.

Jordan Stroud and Cody McCollister posted a 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 win at first doubles. The second doubles team of Ian Heeg and Tanner Kellerman were 7-5, 6-3 winners for BHS.

SUMMARY

April 25 2018

@East Clinton High School

Blanchester 4 East Clinton 1

Singles

• Jacob Miller (B) def Jake Olds 6-1, 6-0

• Hunter Miller (B) def Alex Pence 6-0, 6-0

• Jake Howard (EC) def Brian Miller 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

• Cody McCollister, Jordan Stroud (B) def John Cline, Hayden Pirman 7-6 (8-6), 6-2

• Tanner Kellerman, Ian Heeg (B) def Josh Cline, Blake Bronson 7-5, 6-3

Blanchester’s Hunter Miller | Elizabeth Clark Photo http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_TEN_blan_huntermillerEC.jpg Blanchester’s Hunter Miller | Elizabeth Clark Photo