Flamm, Lions beat Falcons again, 6-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – New Richmond’s Lane Flamm beat Clinton-Massie for a second time this season, hurling the Lions to a 6-0 win Wednesday in SBAAC American Division baseball action.

The Falcons drop to 7-6 on the year, 4-3 in the American Division.

Flamm gave up five hits. Clinton-Massie’s Max Murray nearly matched Flamm through six innings, giving up just a couple runs. But in the seventh, the Falcons committed a couple errors and the Lions took advantage to put four runs on the scoreboard and seal the win.

“With a guy like Flamm, you can’t give them anything,” CM coach Brian Camp said. “He’s a strong pitcher. It’s hard to string hits together on him.

“We played well until the seventh inning. Max pitched a whale of a game for us going to the seventh inning.”

Murray struck out eight. Two of the four runs he allowed were unearned, Camp said.

The Falcons are scheduled to host Washington Senior Thursday afternoon in a non-league game.

SUMMARY

April 25 2018

@Paul Schwamberger Field

NR 100-001-4…..6

CM 000-000-0…..0

(0) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Collett 4-0-0-0 Lewis 3-0-1-0 Murray 3-0-0-0 Trampler 3-0-1-0 Adams 3-0-1-0 Goodall 2-0-0-0 Kennedy 3-0-1-0 May 3-0-1-0 Thomas 1-0-0-0 Branham 1-0-0-0.

Bryan Kennedy Ashdain Adams Corey May Max Murray Spencer Branham