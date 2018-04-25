Massie posts 17th win with 9-1 triumph over NR

NEW RICHMOND – The beat goes on for the No. 4 ranked Clinton-Massie softball team.

The Lady Falcons improved to 17-1 Wednesday with a 9-1 victory over New Richmond in SBAAC American Division play.

The game originally was scheduled to be played at Clinton-Massie but was moved to New Richmond because the CM field was unplayable.

Taylor Florea, rounding into form on the mound, struck out 15 and scattered four.

“Taylor did a great job on the mound,” CM coach Anthony Lauer said.

Clinton-Massie scored early but then left the bases loaded a couple times in the middle innings.

“This is just something we need to work on and get better at before tournament time,” Lauer said. “We had good approaches at the plate, striking out only one time, but we must score in these bases loaded situations.”

Lindsey Carter had three hits but five other players had two hits each.

SUMMARY

April 25 2018

@New Richmond High School

Clinton-Massie 9 New Richmond 1

CM 220-011-3…..9-16-0

NR 000-000-1…..1-4-1

(9) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) K. Carter 4-0-2-1 L. Carter 5-1-3-1 Sivert 4-1-1-1 Anderson 4-1-2-2 Clayborn 3-0-1-0 Carruthers 3-1-1-1 Miller 3-2-2-0 Doan 4-1-2-1 Amberger 4-2-2-2

2B: Sivert, Clayborn

3B: Anderson

SAC: K. Carter

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Florea (W) 7-4-1-1-1-15

