WILMINGTON – Rachel Brown scored the Wilmington College women’s lacrosse team’s lone goal in a 24-1 loss to Capital University in Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) action Wednesday evening.

Megan Wieloch had 11 saves in goal for Wilmington, while Katie Hill was able to pick up four ground balls.

Wilmington concludes its 2018 season with a trip to Muskingum University for an OAC game 1 p.m. Saturday.