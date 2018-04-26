2nd doubles puts BHS over the top, 3-2

BLANCHESTER – Ian Heeg and Tanner Kellerman preserved Blanchester’s 3-2 win over Bethel-Tate Thursday in SBAAC tennis action on the BHS courts.

Blanchester is 9-4 overall and 7-1 in the SBAAC. Bethel-Tate is 5-6 overall and 5-3 in league play.

The second doubles pairing for the Wildcats broke a 2-2 team score tie and gave BHS the win with its 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 triumph.

“We have seen significant improvement in third singles and both doubles teams,” BHS coach Scott Shepard said. “Second doubles obviously came through with the victory today but now we’ve improved to the point we can rely on a victory in all five spots if necessary.”

SUMMARY

April 26 2018

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 3 Bethel-Tate 2

Singles

• Jacob Miller def Cody Kisner 6-1, 6-4

• Hunter Miller def Cooper Reinert 6-2, 6-0

• Brian Miller was def by Ethan Erwin 1-6, 6-7 (8-10)

Doubles

• Jordan Stroud, Cody McCollister were def by Isaiah Weeks, Graham Wick 4-6, 3-6

• Ian Heeg, Tanner Kellerman def Ian Lowe, Austin Olindick 6-2, 4-6, 6-2

