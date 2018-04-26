WILMINGTON – Western Brown’s Sydni Barnes pitched a perfect game Thursday in a 4-0 win over Wilmington in SBAAC softball action on the WHS diamond.

The game was to be played at Western Brown but was moved to Wilmington.

The Lady Hurricane is 3-8 overall and 2-4 in the league. The Lady Broncos are now 15-2 overall and 5-1 in the league.

Barnes struck out 11 WHS batters.

SUMMARY

April 26 2018

@Wilmington High School

Western Brown 4 Wilmington 0

WI 000-000-0…..0-0-2

WB 202-000-x…..4-10-0

(0) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 3-0-0-0 Self 3-0-0-0 Smart 3-0-0-0 Veidt 2-0-0-0 Blessing 2-0-0-0 Flint 2-0-0-0 Brown 2-0-0-0 Osborne 1-0-0-0 Hardin 1-0-0-0 South 1-0-0-0 Spendlove 1-0-0-0. TOTALS 21-0-0-0

(4) WESTERN BROWN (ab-r-h-rbi) Wallace 2-1-1-0 Sizer 2-1-2-0 Barnes 3-0-1-0 Hadly 3-2-2-2 Conley 3-0-2-1 Young 3-0-0-0 Jones 3-0-1-0 Little 3-0-0-0 Bolender 2-0-1-0 Ten 1-0-0-0. TOTALS 25-4-10-3

2B: WB-Sizer

SAC: WB-Sizer

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Wilmington

Veidt (L) 6-10-4-3-1-1

Western Brown

Barnes (W) 7-0-0-0-0-11