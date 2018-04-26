EC breaks open close game late, routs BHS 12-1

BLANCHESTER – East Clinton broke open a close with four runs in the sixth and five in the seven in a 12-1 rout of Blanchester in SBAAC National Division softball action.

The Lady Astros improve to 8-6 overall and 5-3 in the National Division. Blanchester is now 6-6 overall and 6-2 in the league. BHS leads EC in the standings but both teams trail defending state champion and league leading Williamsburg.

“We did not play bad, East Clinton just played better and hit the ball really well,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “We put a lot of balls in play and their defense made the plays they needed (to make).”

Alyssa Stoops had four hits for East Clinton while Taylor Boeckmann and Mackenzie Campbell had three hits each. East Clinton had runners on base in every innings but the second.

However, the Lady Astros led just 3-1 going to the sixth before breaking the game wide open when seven straight batters reached base and four runs crossed the plate.

Sierra Christian was in control on the mound for East Clinton, scattering seven hits while striking out five.

SUMMARY

April 26 2018

@Blanchester High School

East Clinton 12 Blanchester 1

EC 002-014-5…..12-16-0

BL 001-000-0…..1-7-1

(12) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 4-3-3-0 Smith 4-2-2-3 Campbell 5-2-3-2 Hall 3-1-0-0 Boggs 3-1-2-2 Durbin 5-0-1-2 Dunn 2-0-0-0 Cooper 3-0-0-0 Beener 4-1-1-0 Stoops 4-2-4-0 Christian 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 38-12-16-9

(1) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 4-0-1-0 Dalton 2-1-1-1 Abney 3-0-2-0 Curless 3-0-0-0 Mann 3-0-0-0 Rose 3-0-1-0 Oberle 3-0-2-0 Shank 2-0-0-0 Phillips 1-0-0-0 Tangonan 2-0-0-0 Tedrick 1-0-0-0. TOTALS 27-1-7-1

2B: EC-Durbin

HR: B-Dalton

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

East Clinton

Christian (W) 7-7-1-1-0-5

Blanchester

Curless (L) 7-16-12-8-3-4

