ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Washington Senior held Clinton-Massie to a pair of singles Thursday in an 8-0 win in non-league baseball action at Paul Schwamberger Field.

The Falcons are now 7-7 on the year.

Tyler Lewis and Spencer Branham had the Massie hits, coach Brian Camp said.

Corey May was the losing pitcher for CMHS.

