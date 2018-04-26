Smith, McIntosh apple of Coaches Classic eye at 2nd doubles

Wilmington’s Colt Smith and Mason McIntosh won the second doubles championship in the Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coaches Association Coaches Classic tournament.

Jack Romer remained unbeaten this season and will play for the third singles championship on Saturday. The doubles pairing of Brady Henry and Drew Moyer will play in the first doubles championship also on Saturday.

The Hurricane B team also has several players going for titles on Saturday.

Caleb Reed will play for the first singles crown while Ryan Camp is going for the third singles crown.