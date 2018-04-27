Wildcats breeze to 5-0 win over G-Men

BLANCHESTER – It was a quick and relatively easy victory for the Blanchester tennis team over Georgetown, 5-0, Friday in SBAAC National Division action.
Three of the five matches were 6-0, 6-0 wins for BHS and another was a forfeit victory.
The only heated battle came at first singles where Jacob Miller outlasted Koby Hyde 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.
Blanchester is 10-4 overall and 8-1 in the National Division.
SUMMARY
April 27 2018
@Blanchester High School
Blanchester 5 Georgetown 0
Singles
• Jacob Miller def Koby Hyde 7-6 (7-5), 6-1
• Hunter Miller def Zack Koehler 6-0, 6-0
• Brian Miller won by forfeit
Doubles
• Jordan Stroud, Dakota McCollister def Michelle Pan, Hannah Latham 6-0, 6-0
• Ian Heeg, Tanner Kellerman def Lizzy Powell, Shelby Nichols 6-0, 6-0
