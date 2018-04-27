Astros win, move into first-place tie

GEORGETOWN – East Clinton spotted Georgetown a 2-0 lead then stormed the G-Men 13-3 in SBAAC National Division baseball action Friday in Brown County.

The win puts East Clinton at 8-6 overall and 7-2 in the National Division. The Astros move into a first-place tie with Blanchester, who lost to Bethel-Tate 8-4 on Friday.

“It took us a little bit to get loose, but after we got going, we really started to hit the ball,” EC coach Brian Carey said. “We really turned it on. We have to keep it going.”

Led by Matthew Mitchell’s three hits, the Astros banged out 16 hits on the night.

Matthew Hall and Justin Smith combined to pitch a five-hitter. They struck out seven and walked three. Hall gets the win.

SUMMARY

April 27 2018

@Georgetown High School

East Clinton 13 Georgetown 3

E 000-372-1…..13-16-2

G 110-001-0…..3-6-4

(13) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z. Mitchell 4-2-2-0 Michael 5-1-2-1 Smith 4-2-2-2 Arellano 5-1-2-1 M. Mitchell 4-3-3-2 Vadnais 4-1-1-2 Norris 3-1-2-1 Norman 4-0-1-0 Burkitt 3-1-1-2 Tolle 0-1-0-0. TOTALS 36-13-16-11

(3) GEORGETOWN (ab-r-h-rbi) Bolington 2-2-1-0 Gregory 4-0-3-0 Miles 3-0-1-0 Phillips 2-0-0-0 Eight 2-0-0-0 Penny 2-0-0-0 McKinzie 1-0-0-0 Caldwell 2-1-1-1 Holland 3-0-0-0 Hardy 3-0-0-1 Ralston 3-0-0-0. TOTALS 27-3-6-2

2B: EC-Burkitt, Michael, M. Mitchell, Z. Mitchell, Norris, Smith 2

SB: EC-Arellano 2, Burkitt 2, Michael, M. Mitchell 3, Z. Mitchell, Norman, Norris 2, Smith, Tolle, Vadnais.

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

East Clinton

Hall (W) 5-2-2-1-2-5

Smith 2-3-1-0-1-2

Georgetown

Penny (L) 4.1-8-8-3-2-0

Miles 1.1-5-4-4-1-0

Gregory 1.1-3-1-1-0-1

