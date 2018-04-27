Curless dominates Lady Tigers in 14-0 BHS win

BLANCHESTER – Maddie Curless dominated Bethel-Tate on the mound and the Blanchester softball collected 16 hits in a 14-0 win in five innings Friday in SBAAC National Division play.

The win puts Blanchester a 7-6 overall and 7-2 in the division.

“Maybe the most complete game we have played all year,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “Everyone in the lineup either had a hit or reached base. Defensively we only committed one error.”

Curless gave up just one hit and only two Tigers reached base as the senior hurler was in complete control.

“Maddie’s performance on the mound was near perfect,” Grogg said.

Curless had three hits as did Elecia Patton. Jay Dalton drove in three runs.

Blanchester will host Little Miami in a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Ladycats will celebrate Senior Day.

SUMMARY

April 27 2018

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 14 Bethel-Tate 0

BT 000-00…..0-1-4

BL 227-3x…..14-16-1

(14) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 4-4-3-1 Dalton 3-3-2-3 Abney 4-1-2-2 Curless 4-0-3-2 Oberle 3-1-1-0 Rose 3-0-1-0 Phillips 3-1-2-1 Tedrick 3-1-0-0 Shank 1-2-1-0 Henry 1-1-1-0

2B: Patton, Dalton, Abney, Curless (2), Phillips

SAC: Rose

SB: Patton

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Curless (W) 5-1-0-0-0-5

Maddie Curless http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_SB_blan_curless2ME-1.jpg Maddie Curless