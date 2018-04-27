Adams plates game-winner for Falcons 7-6

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Ashdain Adams drove in Cam Collett with the winning run in the eighth inning Friday to give Clinton-Massie a 7-6 win over Goshen in SBAAC American Division play at Paul Schwamberger Field.

The win puts the Falcons at 8-7 overall and 5-3 in the SBAAC American.

Massie rallied from a 4-0 early deficit to tie the game in the seventh inning with three runs.

“Goshen did what they were supposed to do when we made mistakes,” CM coach Brian Camp said.

In the eighth, Collett led off with a single and went to second on Tyler Lewis’ sacrifice bunt. After Max Murray was intentionally walked, Adams ripped a single and Collett beat the throw to the plate.

Murray had three hits for the Falcons.

SUMMARY

April 27 2018

@Paul Schwamberger Field

Clinton-Massie 7 Goshen 6

G 400-010-10…..6

C 021-000-31……7

(7) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h) Lewis 3-1-0 Murray 4-1-3 Adams 3-1-1 Trampler 3-1-1 Goodall 4-2-2 Kennedy 4-0-2 Branham 2-0-0 Mineer 1-0-0 Thomas 3-0-0 Collett 3-1-1 May 1-0-0.

PITCHING

Luke Chappie 5.2 ip

Bryan Kennedy (W) 2.1 ip

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-25.jpg