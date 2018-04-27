Wilmington whips New Richmond in SBAAC softball 10-1

WILMINGTON – Emily Self homered and Wilmington banged out 16 hits Friday in a 10-1 rout of New Richmond in SBAAC American Division softball action.

“It’s nice to get back on the winning side,” WHS coach Glen Blessing said. “We’ve played some very good teams the last few games.”

Blessing said Olivia Veidt (8 strikeouts, 0 walks, 2 hits allowed) pitched well. The defense still needs some work. The offense struggled early but made adjustments and started to put some hits together later in the game.

Self had two hits and drove in two runs. Harlie Bickett and Madie Flint had three hits each to lead the offense. Kendra McKenna drove in three runs.

SUMMARY

April 27 2018

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 10 New Richmond 1

N 001-000-0…..1-2-2

W 003-034-x…..10-16-3

(1) NEW RICHMOND (ab-r-h-rbi) Clift 3-1-1-0 Kirk 3-0-0-0 Rich 3-0-0-0 Wilson 3-0-0-0 Pope 3-0-0-0 Bayless 3-0-0-0 Richardson 3-0-0-0 Wilson 2-0-1-0 Maness 2-0-0-0. TOTALS 25-1-2-0

(10) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Veidt 4-0-2-0 Self 4-2-2-2 Bickett 4-1-3-2 Smart 4-0-1-0 Blessing 4-2-2-0 Flint 4-1-3-1 McKenna 4-1-1-3 Brown 4-0-1-1 Osborne 3-1-10 Hardin 0-1-0-0 Spendlove 0-1-0-0. TOTALS 35-10-16-9

2B: W-Veidt, Brown, Bickett (W)

HR: W-Self

SB: W-Hardin, Blessing, Self, Spendlove, Bickett

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

New Richmond

Wilson (L) 6-16-10-9-0-11

Wilmington

Veidt (W) 7-2-1-0-0-8

