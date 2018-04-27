Stoops 8 straight hits, EC dumps G-Men 8-3

GEORGETOWN – Alyssa Stoops had four hits for the second straight day and East Clinton defeated Georgetown 8-3 Friday in SBAAC National Division softball action in Brown County.

Stoops has hits in her last eight at-bats and is 9 for her last 10 at the plate in her last three games.

Taylor Boeckmann had three hits for EC.

Sierra Christian held Georgetown to six hits in picking up the pitching victory.

SUMMARY

April 27 2018

@Georgetown High School

East Clinton 8 Georgetown 3

E 310-003-1…..8-15-2

G 000-102-0…..3-6-1

(8) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 5-1-3-0 Smith 4-1-2-1 Campbell 4-2-2-2 Hall 4-1-2-2 Boggs 4-0-1-0 Durbin 4-0-1-2 Dunn 2-0-0-0 Tong 2-1-0-0 Beener 3-0-0-0 Stoops 4-2-4-0 Christian 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 36-8-15-7

(3) GEORGETOWN (ab-r-h-rbi) Seigla 4-0-0-0 Stack 4-0-0-0 Keplinger 2-1-1-0 Graham 3-1-2-0 Barnes 3-1-1-0 Tracy 3-0-2-1 Elliott 3-0-0-0 Bridgans 3-0-0-0 Graut 3-0-0-0 Scott 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 28-3-6-1

2B: EC-Smith, Hall; G-Graham, Tracy

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

East Clinton

Christian (W) 7-6-3-x-1-5

Georgetown

Scott (L) 7-15-8-x-0-2

