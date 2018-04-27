Tackett, Hurricane hand Lions first SBAAC loss

WILMINGTON – Freshman Jordan Tackett pitched a complete game and homered as Wilmington handed New Richmond its first SBAAC American Division loss Friday with a 6-2 victory in baseball action on the WHS diamond.

The Lions drop to 14-3 overall and 7-1 in the SBAAC. Wilmington is now 7-5 overall and 4-4 in the league.

Tackett gave up six hits and one earned run on the mound. He struck out three and walked three. At the plate. He had two hits, including his first varsity homer, scored twice, drove in a run and was hit by a pitch.

New Richmond led 2-1 when Wilmington plated three runs in the third. Ben McAllister was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Jake Vaughan singled in a pair for a 4-2 WHS lead.

Stephen Krause padded the lead with a two0rund double to right-center in the fourth. Krause finished with three hits.

“I was proud of the way we responded after a tough loss versus Western Brown,” WHS coach Dustin James said. “New Richmond is a very good team. They will likely be the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in our sectional. By beating them, our kids were able to gain confidence and know we can compete with anyone.”

James was happy with the timely hitting and defense in the win.

”We turned two key double plays to get us out of innings and we were aggressive at the plate,” he said. “(Thursday) night we left 14 on base. (Friday) we drove in runners in key situations.”

Brett Bell reached base three times via walk and scored a run. McAllister had a hit, was hit by a pitch and drove in a run.Vaughan had a hit and two RBI. Jason Wilson and Zack Eden had one hit each.

Nate Lakes played well defensively and had seven putouts, James added.

Wilmington hosts East Clinton Saturday, Goshen Monday, will travel to Batavia Wednesday, and Waynesville Thursday to finish the regular season.

Jordan Tackett http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_BB_wil14hitCmME-2.jpg Jordan Tackett