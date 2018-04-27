Massie mauls Warriors behind 23-hit attack 18-4

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie scored 11 runs in the first inning and cruised to an 18-4 win over Goshen in five innings Friday in SBAAC American Division softball action.

The win makes Massie 19-1 overall and 7-0 in the American Division.

Claire Carruthers scattered six hits and struck out six for the win.

“It’s been a while since Claire has gotten the ball on the mound,” CM coach Anthony Lauer said. “She did a good job mixing her pitches. I thought she did a good job overall.”

Massie has 23 hits on the night. Taylor Florea led the way with four hits. Ashlie Miller had four runs batted in. Natalie Lay had three hits, including her seventh homerun of the season.

SUMMARY

April 27 2018

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 18 Goshen 4

G 000-31…..4

C (11)06-2x…..18

(18) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) K. Carter 5-2-3-2 L. Carter 5-2-3-3 Lay 4-3-3-1 Anderson 2-1-1-2 Doan 1-2-1-0 Sivert 4-2-3-2 Clayborn 3-2-1-1 Carruthers 4-2-2-1 Miller 3-1-2-4 Florea 4-2-4-2.

2B: K. Carter, L. Carter, Sivert 3, Miller 2, Florea

3B: Lay

HR: Lay

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Carruthers (W0 5-6-4-4-0-6

Claire Carruthers http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_SB_cmcarruthersEC-1.jpg Claire Carruthers