CM No. 1 seed as softball tournament pairings announced

Clinton-Massie earned the No. 1 seed in the Division II Cincinnati 1 sectional softball tournament.

The Lady Falcons, 20-1 on the year, will open tournament play 5 p.m. May 10 at home against either Cincinnati Northwest (5-10) or Wyoming (7-6). The two teams play on May 8.

In the Division I Cincinnati 3 sectional, Wilmington is the No. 25 seed and will face Little Miami 5 p.m. May 7. The game will be played at LMHS. Wilmington is 6-8 while Little Miami was 12-4 at the time of the draw.

East Clinton and Blanchester are both in the Division III Dayton 1 sectional.

East Clinton is the No. 3 seed with a 10-7 record. The Lady Astros will play either No. 4 seed Blanchester or No. 7 seed Greeneview 5 p.m. May 9 at ECHS.

Blanchester and Greeneview will meet 5 p.m. May 7 at BHS.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_LOGO-4-county-2.jpg