Posted on by

Wildcats earn county’s top baseball seed


News Journal

photo

The Blanchester baseball team earned the top seed among county schools Sunday in the sectional tournament pairings.

The Wildcats are the No. 3 seed in the Division III Cincinnati 2 sectional.

Blanchester will open play 5 p.m. May 9 at Bott Field against either No. 9 seed Clark Montessori (6-8) or No. 16 seed North College Hill (1-8). Those two teams will face off on May 7.

East Clinton (8-8) is the No. 8 seed in the Division III Cincinnati 1 sectional. The Astros also received a first round bye and will play 5 p.m May 9 against either No. 5 seed Bethel-Tate (11-4) or No. 15 seed Finneytown (1-5).

If Bethel-Tate wins, the Tigers will face the Astros at Bethel-Tate.

If Finneytown wins, East Clinton will host its first tournament game.

In the Division II sectional, Clinton-Massie is the No. 11 seed while Wilmington is the No. 12 seed.

The Falcons (9-8) will play 5 p.m. May 8 against No. 21 Taft at Paul Schwamberger Field.

The Hurricane (9-5) will play 5 p.m. May 8 at No. 10 seed Indian Hill (7-8).

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_LOGO-4-county-3.jpg

News Journal

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU