Wildcats earn county’s top baseball seed

The Blanchester baseball team earned the top seed among county schools Sunday in the sectional tournament pairings.

The Wildcats are the No. 3 seed in the Division III Cincinnati 2 sectional.

Blanchester will open play 5 p.m. May 9 at Bott Field against either No. 9 seed Clark Montessori (6-8) or No. 16 seed North College Hill (1-8). Those two teams will face off on May 7.

East Clinton (8-8) is the No. 8 seed in the Division III Cincinnati 1 sectional. The Astros also received a first round bye and will play 5 p.m May 9 against either No. 5 seed Bethel-Tate (11-4) or No. 15 seed Finneytown (1-5).

If Bethel-Tate wins, the Tigers will face the Astros at Bethel-Tate.

If Finneytown wins, East Clinton will host its first tournament game.

In the Division II sectional, Clinton-Massie is the No. 11 seed while Wilmington is the No. 12 seed.

The Falcons (9-8) will play 5 p.m. May 8 against No. 21 Taft at Paul Schwamberger Field.

The Hurricane (9-5) will play 5 p.m. May 8 at No. 10 seed Indian Hill (7-8).

