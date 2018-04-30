Tigers claw Astros from top spot in National Division

BETHEL – East Clinton stumbled against Bethel-Tate Monday in a 7-3 loss in SBAAC National Division play.

The loss knocks the Astros out of first-place National Division tie with Blanchester.

“We just got beat,” EC coach Brian Carey said. “Their pitcher threw well and had us off balance. After we got settled in, we started seeing the ball better but it was too late. We had too many strikeouts to win that game.”

The two teams could meet again in the upcoming sectional if Bethel-Tate defeats Finneytown in its opening game.

Austin Arellano drove in two of East Clinton’s runs.

SUMMARY

April 30 2018

@Bethel-Tate High School

Bethel-Tate 7 East Clinton 3

EC 000-201-0…..3-3-1

BT 121-210-x…..7-9-0

(3) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z. Mitchell 2-2-1-0 Michael 1-1-0-0 Smith 2-0-0-0 Arellano 3-0-1-2 M. Mitchell 3-0-0-0 Burkitt 3-0-1-0 Hall 3-0-0-0 Norman 3-0-0-0 Vadnais 2-0-0-0. TOTALS 22-3-3-2

(7) BETHEL-TATE (ab-r-h-rbi) Reinert 4-0-1-2 Whisman 4-2-2-0 Day 4-1-2-1 Kilgore 2-1-2-2 Smith 4-0-0-0 Kaylor 2-2-1-1 Clements 3-1-1-1 Baker 1-0-0-0 Cecil 3-0-0-0. TOTALS 27-7-9-7

2B: BT-Whisman, Kilgore, Day

SB: EC-Burkitt; BT-Whisman 2, Kilgore, Day 2

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

East Clinton

Norris (L) 1-3-3-3-2-0

Hall 3.1-5-4-4-1-3

Arellano 1.2-1-0-0-1-0

Bethel-Tate

Whisman (W) 7-3-3-3-2-13

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_LOGO-ec-letter-17.jpg