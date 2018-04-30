Hardin hit ignites WHS rally in 9-6 win

WILMINGTON – A six-run uprising in the fourth inning propelled Wilmington to a 9-6 win over Goshen Monday in SBAAC American Division action.

“Give Goshen credit, they came out and hit the ball well,” WHS coach Glen Blessing said. “We really didn’t help ourselves on defense with several misplayed balls and four errors on top of that.”

Down 5-3 going to the bottom of the fourth, Kathryn Hardin started the Lady Hurricane with a single. Hardin’s hit led to eight straight WHS batters reaching base and six runs cross the plate.

“Happy for Kathryn Hardin who had a nice hit and started a big rally for us,” said Blessing.

Harlie Bickett scored three runs and had two hits for WHS. Courtney Smart had two hits and drove in a pair of runs. Sophie Blessing and Kendra McKenna had two hits each.

SUMMARY

April 30 2018

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 9 Goshen 6

G 200-300-1…..6-12-3

W 102-600-x…..9-12-4

(6) GOSHEN (ab-r-h-rbi) Clifton 4-1-1-1 Nichols 4-1-2-0 Slate 4-0-1-1 L. Sweeney 4-1-3-0 West 4-0-1-1 Bauer 4-1-2-1 Hatfield 4-1-1-1 I. Sweeney 4-1-1-0 Crawford 3-0-0-0. TOTALS 35-6-12-5

(9) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Veidt 3-1-1-1 Self 3-2-1-1 Bickett 4-3-2-1 Smart 4-0-2-2 Blessing 4-1-2-1 Flint 3-0-1-2 McKenna 3-0-2-0 Brown 2-0-0-0 Osborne 1-0-0-0 Hardin 2-1-1-0 Spendlove 0-1-0-0. TOTALS 29-9-12-8

2B: G-Bauer, Hatfield, Clifton; W-Smart, Veidt, Flint, Bickett

HBP: W-Veidt

SAC: W-Brown, Flint

SB: G-I. Sweeney; W-McKenna

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Wilmington

Veidt (W) 7-12-6-5-0-7

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_LOGO-whs-letter-23.jpg