Murray fans 11, Thomas drives in winner as Massie tops Batavia

BATAVIA – Alec Thomas drove in the go-ahead run and Max Murray was dominate on the mound as Clinton-Massie defeated Batavia 4-3 in SBAAC American Division play.

The win puts the Falcons at 9-8 overall and 6-3 in the conference.

Murray struck out 11 and walked two. Only one of the runs was earned.

“Max was on top of his game,” CM Coach Brian Camp said. “Our offense wasn’t real good for most of the game, up to the big hits late.”

Luke Chappie and Thomas combined for four hits and the go-ahead run. Chappie led off the sixth inning with a double to left-center then came home when Thomas singled to left, Camp said.

