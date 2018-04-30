Wildcats blank Rockets 5-0, prep for league tourney

OWENSVILLE – The Blanchester tennis team defeated Clermont Northeastern 5-0 Monday in SBAAC National Division action.

The Wildcats improve to 11-4 overall and 9-1 in the league.

Blanchester has the SBAAC National Division tournament set for Wednesday at Wilmington High School.

SUMMARY

April 30 2018

@Clermont NE High School

Blanchester 5 Clermont NE 0

Singles

• Jacob Miller def Gabe Beebe 6-0, 6-0

• Hunter Miller def Rebecca Warring 6-0, 6-1

• Brian Miller won by forfeit

Doubles

• Jordan Stroud, Dakota McCollister def Zaida Ahmad, Jared Brown 6-2, 6-0

• Tanner Kellerman, Ian Heeg def Cole Schwarber, Erica Wethington 6-0, 6-0

