Wildcats blank Rockets 5-0, prep for league tourney

OWENSVILLE – The Blanchester tennis team defeated Clermont Northeastern 5-0 Monday in SBAAC National Division action.
The Wildcats improve to 11-4 overall and 9-1 in the league.
Blanchester has the SBAAC National Division tournament set for Wednesday at Wilmington High School.
SUMMARY
April 30 2018
@Clermont NE High School
Blanchester 5 Clermont NE 0
Singles
• Jacob Miller def Gabe Beebe 6-0, 6-0
• Hunter Miller def Rebecca Warring 6-0, 6-1
• Brian Miller won by forfeit
Doubles
• Jordan Stroud, Dakota McCollister def Zaida Ahmad, Jared Brown 6-2, 6-0
• Tanner Kellerman, Ian Heeg def Cole Schwarber, Erica Wethington 6-0, 6-0
