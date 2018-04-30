Lady Astros score 10-1 win over Lady Tigers

BETHEL – Grace Cooper came off the bench to collect two hits and drive in three runs as East Clinton defeated Bethel-Tate 10-1 in SBAAC National Division softball on Monday.

Jericka Boggs had three hits and scored three times.

Cooper drove in a run in the fifth and then knocked in two more in the seventh for East Clinton.

Sierra Christian was strong on the mound, allowing three hits and striking out five.

SUMMARY

April 30 2018

@Bethel-Tate High School

East Clinton 10 Bethel-Tate 1

EC 030-030-4…..10-12-1

BT 000-010-0…..1-3-3

(10) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 5-0-1-0 Smith 4-0-0-0 Campbell 5-0-0-0 Hall 4-2-1-0 Boggs 4-3-3-1 Durbin 4-3-1-1 Dunn 3-0-1-0 Beener 2-0-1-0 Cooper 2-1-2-3 Stoops 4-1-2-0 Christian 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 37-10-12-5

(1) BETHEL-TATE (ab-r-h-rbi) Ch. Cooper 3-0-1-0 R. Smith 3-0-0-0 Stolz 3-0-0-0 Brauseubag 3-0-0-0 Bauer 3-0-0-0 Harness 3-0-1-0 Manning 3-1-1-1 Ca. Cooper 3-0-0-0 McMullen 2-0-0-0. TOTALS 26-1-3-1

2B: EC-Boeckmann, Hall, Boggs

HR: BT-Manning

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

East Clinton

Christian (W) 7-3-1-x-0-5

Bethel-Tate

Manning (L) 7-12-10-x-1-0

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_LOGO-ec-letter-18.jpg