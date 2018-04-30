Falcons edge Bulldogs at the net 3-2

BATAVIA – The Clinton-Massie tennis team edged Batavia 3-2 Monday in the regular season and SBAAC American Division finale.

Clinton-Massie is 6-9 overall and 4-6 in the league.

The Falcons will play in the American Division tournament at Wilmington on Tuesday and then will hold Senior Night festivities Friday. Massie has two seniors, Zach Hammonds and Drew Keller.

Clinton-Massie swept the singles matches with Clayton Amburgy, Hammonds and Austin Faucett notching wins.

SUMMARY

April 30 2018

@Batavia High School

Clinton-Massie 3 Batavia 2

Singles

• Clayton Amburgy def Brett Moles 6-3, 6-2

• Zach Hammonds def Jake Paulin 6-0, 6-2

• Austin Faucett def Cody Paulin 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

• Caden McKay, Jason Martin were def by Ethan Berger, Nate Watson 0-6, 3-6

• Drew Keller, Leo Lentsch were def by Jax Gibson, Brice Zenni 4-6, 4-6

