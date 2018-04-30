Hurricane sends seniors off with 17-7 win

WILMINGTON – On Senior Night, the Wilmington High School baseball team defeated Goshen 17-7 in five innings in SBAAC American Division action.

“Tonight was a great night for the seniors,” WHS coach Dustin James said. “They all scorer runs. Of the 11 players that played, everyone scored. It felt good to send the seniors out with a win. This is a great group of seven guys that will be deeply missed.”

Zach Eden had two hits and drove in a run. Jake Vaughan went 3-for-3 with a walk and stolen base. Brett Bell singled, tripled, walked and had three RBI. Krause had a pair of doubles, walked and plated three runs.

Tackett had two hits, with a double, scored a run and knocked in three. Drew Spendlove had a double and scored a run. Alex Meyer walked twice, singled, stole a base, scored three times and drove in a run.

Ben McAllister picked up the pitching victory. Brett Bell finished the game on the mound by recording two outs.

Wilmington trailed 3-2 going to the third when the Hurricane erupted for six runs. Tackett and Krause had back-to-back doubles in a six-run third. Tackett drove in two and Krause one.

After Goshen made it 8-4, Wilmington scored six runs in the fourth with Krause doubling home two and Bell tripling in another run.

Wilmington ended the game with three runs in the fifth inning.

