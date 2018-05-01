Lady Hurricane blanks Bulldogs 13-0

BATAVIA – Olivia Veidt went 4-for-4 and pitched a 2-hitter Tuesday in Wilmington 13-0 win over Batavia in five innings in SBAAC American Division softball action.

Veidt struck out six and did not walk a batter. She has walked just eight batters in 82.2 innings this season.

In her last five outings, Veidt has walked one batter in 31 innings. She walked the first batter against Western Brown and has since pitched 31 innings without allowing a batter to reach via a base on balls.

Harlie Bickett had two hits and drove in three runs as did Kendra McKenna. Sophie Blessing had two hits and two RBI.

SUMMARY

May 1 2018

@Batavia High School

Wilmington 13 Batavia 0

W 204-16…..13-14-0

B 000-00…..0-2-5

(13) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Veidt 4-0-4-1 Bickett 4-2-2-3 Smart 3-1-2-0 Flint 2-1-1-1 Spendlove 1-1-1-1 Blessing 4-1-2-2 McKenna 4-1-2-3 Brown 4-1-0-1 Hardin 2-1-0-0 South 2-0-0-1 Self 0-4-0-0. TOTALS 30-13-14-13

(0) BATAVIA (ab-r-h-rbi) Mehlman 2-0-0-0 Demmings 2-0-0-0 Baker 2-0-0-0 McCouthy 2-0-1-0 Koszo 2-0-0-0 Thompson 2-0-0-0 Baker 2-0-0-0 Neal 2-0-0-0 Canter 1-0-1-0. TOTALS 17-0-2-0

2B: W-Veidt, Bickett; B-Canter

HR: W-McKena

SAC: W-Flint, South

SB: W-Smart, Blessing, Spendlove, Flint, McKenna

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Wilmington

Veidt (W) 5-2-0-0-0-6

Olivia Veidt | News Journal File Photo Haley Reynolds http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_SB_wilm_veidtpitchECHR.jpg Olivia Veidt | News Journal File Photo Haley Reynolds