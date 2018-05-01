Wildcats whip Cardinals in SBAAC battle 12-2

FELICITY – The Blanchester baseball team ripped Felicity 12-2 Tuesday in an SBAAC National Division game.

The Wildcats are 11-8 overall and 8-2 in the division.

“We played much better than last week,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “We had a rough second inning but then went on to retire 15 straight batters. Brant (Bandow, BHS pitcher) did a real nice job on the mound getting strike one. He was hitting his spots well and trusting his defense.”

Jacksson Waialae had two hits and drove in three runs. Justin Ballard had two hits and two RBI.

“We looked much more comfortable at the plate,” said Lawson. “We had a discussion before the game about taking more confidence up there. Trusting your hands and not thinking, reacting. It seemed to work well for us.”

Chris Farrow had a couple of his as well. Bandow, Dustin Howard, Preston Griffin and Mason Rector drove in runs for the Wildcats.

