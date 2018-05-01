Hurricane nets easy 5-0 win on Senior Night

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Goshen 5-0 Monday on Senior Night at WHS.

The Hurricane improved to 12-2 overall and 8-1 in the SBAAC American Division.

Caleb Reed at third singles was a 6-2, 6-2 winner.

Two seniors in the WHS lineup were both victorious. Drew Moyer was part of the first doubles pairing with Brady Henry while Colt Smith was part of the second doubles unit with Jacob Romer.

SUMMARY

April 30 2018

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 5 Goshen 0

Singles

• Brayden Rhoads def G. Espinosa 6-1, 6-1

• Mason McIntosh def J. McFadden 6-1, 6-0

• Caleb Reed def Z. McCullane 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

• Drew Moyer, Brady Henry def J. Hass, L. Jeanprivew 6-0, 6-0

• Colt Smith, Jacob Romer def A. Houcoue 6-0, 6-0

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/05/web1_LOGO-whs-letter-1.jpg