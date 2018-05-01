CM softball continues impressive run, season

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – It may seem unlikely but a 21-1 team appears to gaining momentum as the regular season winds down.

Clinton-Massie shredded its third straight opponent Tuesday, defeating New Richmond 19-5 in SBAAC American Division softball play.

The Lady Falcons are 9-0 in the SBAAC and 21-1 overall. Since a 5-3 win over Miamisburg, the Lady Falcons have outscored their next three opponents 66-9.

That run will be severely tested Wednesday night when Western Brown visits Clinton County. The Lady Broncos have just one league loss to Massie. If the Lady Falcons win, they have the outright American Division title. If the Lady Broncos win, they could share the crown. Massie will celebrate its Senior Night on Wednesday.

Hailey Clayborn had three hits, including a double and triple, and knocked in two runs. The Lady Falcons hit four homeruns – Kelsey Carter, Lindsey Carter, Alexis Doan and Victoria Sivert.

SUMMARY

May 1 2018

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 19 New Richmond 5

NR 230-00…..5-5-0

CM 550-9x…..19-20-1

(19) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) K. Carter 4-3-3-1 L. Carter 3-3-3-3 Lay 4-2-2-2 Anderson 0-0-0-1 Doan 3-2-2-2 Sivert 3-4-3-2 Clayborn 4-2-3-2 Carruthers 4-1-2-2 Miller 3-1-1-0 Florea 3-1-1-1

2B: Lay 2, Doan, Clayborn, Carruthers

3B: Clayborn

HR: K. Carter, L. Carter, Doan, Sivert

SAC: Anderson

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

L. Carter 1.2-4-5-4-3-4

Florea (W) 3.1-1-0-0-0-7

