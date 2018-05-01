WHS runnerup to NR in SBAAC tournament

WILMINGTON – Avery Bradshaw won the third singles bracket Tuesday in the SBAAC American Division tennis tournament at Wilmington High School.

The WHS freshman claimed the lone title for the Hurricane, who finished second to New Richmond in the overall team standings.

The tournament runnerup gives Wilmington a shot at the outright league crown. WHS faces Western Brown and New Richmond in its final two league matches. A pair of wins would give Wilmington the championship.

Clinton-Massie finished tied for fourth place in the tournament. Austin Faucett’s third place finish was the top placement for the Falcons.

Bradshaw won the title with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Jachmen of New Richmond.

“Avery showed amazing grit and toughness in his win,” WHS coach Steve Reed said.

One of the top matches of the day came in the first singles bracket where Wilmington’s Brayden Rhoads defeated Clinton-Massie’s Clayton Amburgy 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5) in the semifinal round. Amburgy had defeated Rhoads twice during the regular season.

“Brayden played his best tennis of the year to beat (Amburgy) in a two and a half hour match,” said Reed.

SUMMARY

May 1 2018

SBAAC American Division Tournament

@Wilmington High School

Team standings

New Richmond 9 Wilmington 7 Western Brown 6 Clinton-Massie 4.5 Batavia 4.5 Goshen 3

First singles

• Brayden Rhoads (W) def Espinosa (G) 6-0, 6-0; def Amburgy (CM) 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5); was def by Bird (NR) 3-6, 1-6. Finished second.

• Clayton Amburgy (CM) was def by Rhoads (W) 1-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5-7); was def by Roades (WB) 5-7, 3-6. Finished fourth.

Second singles

• Zack Hammonds (CM) def Paulin (B) 6-0, 6-1; was def by Coulter (NR); was def by Fender (W) 0-6, 6-7 (6-8). Finished fourth.

• Jonathan Fender (W) was def by Hiler (WB); def Hammonds (CM) 6-0, 7-6 (8-6). Finished third.

Third singles

• Austin Faucett (CM) def Zenni (B) 6-1, 6-1; was def by Bradshaw (W) 1-6, 1-6; def O’Hara (WB) 6-1, 6-0. Finished third.

• Avery Bradshaw (W) def Faucett (CM) 6-1, 6-1; def Jachmen (NR) 6-3, 6-0. Finished first.

First doubles

• Jason Martin, Caden McKay (CM) were def by Finn, Hull (WB) 0-6, 0-6; were def by Hass, Jeandriven (G) 5-8. Finished sixth.

• Drew Moyer, Brady Henry (W) def Finn, Hull (WB) 6-2, 6-3; were def by White, Hefflin (NR) 4-6, 5-7. Finished second.

Second doubles

• Drew Keller, Leo Lentsch (CM) were def by Lang, George (NR) 2-6, 0-6; def Bradley, Shelton (G) 8-5. Finished fifth.

• Mason McIntosh, Jack Romer (W) def Berger, Watson (B) 6-1, 6-1; were def by Eyre, Fite (WB) 5-7, 6-7 (8-10). Finished second.

