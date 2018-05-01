BHS rally falls short on the road 4-3

FELICITY – The Blanchester softball team rallied in the seventh inning but fell one run short in a 4-3 loss to Felicity Tuesday night in SBAAC National Divison action.

Blanchester is now 7-9 overall and 7-3 in the National Division.

“This game came down to timely hitting and defense,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “We just never came up with the big hit we needed until the seventh.”

Blanchester had the game-tying run on third with two in the seventh with the game ended.

“We just made a few mistakes at the wrong times and they capitalized on them and scored two unearned runs in the fourth,” said Grogg.

Elecia Patton had two hits for the Ladycats.

SUMMARY

May 1 2018

Felicity 4 Blanchester 3

B 000-000-3…..3-5-3

F 000-301-x…..4-5-3

(3) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 3-0-2-2 Dalton 3-0-0-0 Abney 3-0-0-0 Mann 3-0-1-0 Curless 3-1-1-0 Oberle 3-1-1-0 Rose 2-1-0-0 Tangonan 2-0-0-0 Shank 3-0-0-0 Phillips 1-0-0-0.

HBP: Dalton

SB: Oberle

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Curless (L) 6-5-4-2-2-2

